Plea for family to be allowed to visit dangerously-ill Pakistani refugee

Khadim Hazara's daily Skype calls to his family in Pakistan do little to bridge the distance between them.





He hasn't hugged or kissed his wife or three children in four years, after coming to Australia by boat as a refugee.





"And I really miss all of you."





"Yes, I miss you too."





And Mr Hazara is unwell: he's been diagnosed with end-stage liver disease.





"It is very hard for me to be in hospital, and no-one is there to look after me. "





Khadim Hazara fled Pakistan by boat in 2012, fearing his life was in danger, after questioning Pakistani authorities about the murder of his nephew.





He was accepted by the Australian government as a refugee but his wife and three children had to stay behind.





He says he has never held his youngest son, Noyan, who was born after he left.





"There is a big distance between us, and I can only hope that one day comes that they will be here."





Mr Hazara's family has requested a three-month visa to care for him in Australia, but has been rejected.





The Department of Immigration and Border Protection cited concerns the family would have no incentive to return to Pakistan and would overstay the visa.





In a statement to SBS, the Department of Immigration and Border Protection said:





"Proposed visits of a compassionate nature are always carefully considered, however, anyone wishing to visit Australia must satisfy Australia's visitor visa requirements... The likelihood of an applicant overstaying or seeking to remain in Australia is a matter that must be assessed."





Mr Hazara is on the list for a liver transplant, which doctors say might save his life.





But without the physical and emotional support of his family, he's not considered a good candidate.





In a separate case last year, Pakistani international student Hasan Asif, diagnosed with terminal cancer, was initially denied a visit from his family.





He was granted a last-minute reprieve as The Immigration Department allowed his mother and brother to visit just days before he died.





Khadim Hazara says he hopes the Department will also hear his plea, and show him compassion.





"Before I'm going to die, I want to see my younger son and my family and my children, yeah, it is my hope, wish."



















