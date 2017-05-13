PM says accused terrorist must 'pay the price for his crimes'

An Islamic State flag flies on a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the border with Turkey Source: AAP
प्रधानमंत्री ने संकल्प लिया है कि आस्ट्रेलिया के सबसे अधिक कुख्यात आई एस आतंकी आरोपी को हर हाल में सलाखों के पीछे रखा जायेगा। उन्होंने इस बात की पुष्टी की कि अधिकारी प्रत्यर्पण संधि के तहत नील प्रकाश को तुर्की से कुछ ही महीनों में यहाँ आस्ट्रेलिया ले आयेगें ताकि उस पर आतंकी अपराध का मुकदमेा चलाया जा सके।इसी पर अनीता बरार द्वारा प्रस्तुत एक रिपोर्ट
