SBS हिन्दी

PM says accused terrorist must 'pay the price for his crimes'

SBS हिन्दी

An Islamic State flag flies on a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the border with Turkey

An Islamic State flag flies on a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the border with Turkey Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 May 2017 at 5:07pm, updated 13 May 2017 at 6:08pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

प्रधानमंत्री ने संकल्प लिया है कि आस्ट्रेलिया के सबसे अधिक कुख्यात आई एस आतंकी आरोपी को हर हाल में सलाखों के पीछे रखा जायेगा। उन्होंने इस बात की पुष्टी की कि अधिकारी प्रत्यर्पण संधि के तहत नील प्रकाश को तुर्की से कुछ ही महीनों में यहाँ आस्ट्रेलिया ले आयेगें ताकि उस पर आतंकी अपराध का मुकदमेा चलाया जा सके।इसी पर अनीता बरार द्वारा प्रस्तुत एक रिपोर्ट

Published 13 May 2017 at 5:07pm, updated 13 May 2017 at 6:08pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां