दुनिया को सकारात्मक तरीके से बदलने के लिए कार्यरत : PTW

PTW

PTW

Published 15 June 2017 at 5:42pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Positively Transforming World (PTW) is a 100% volunteer-run international organisation that focuses on health and education. We are not an international-volunteering organisation, but rather, a volunteer organisation that has volunteers working to improve health and education in their own towns, cities and communities. Our volunteers across the globe connect together as one team to improve the world.

Available in other languages
