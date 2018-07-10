SBS हिन्दी

सुपी नूडल्स और कॉर्न चीज़ ब्रूसेटा

SBS हिन्दी

Soupy Noodles

Source: Supplied

Published 10 July 2018 at 2:44pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

इस सर्दी के मौसममे कुछ गरमा गरम हो जाय? तो ट्राय करे सुपी नूडल्स और कॉर्न चीज़ ब्रूसेटा

Soupy Noodles with Corn Cheese Bruschetta is a whole meal recipe which allows you to treat your stomach with some healthy yet tasty flavours.  Tasty noodles with a combination of mixed herbs and black pepper along with nutritive veggies make a perfect combo meal. 

For Soupy Noodles:

INGREDIENTS:
  • 500g tomato
  • 100g capsicum
  • 1tbs butter
  • 3 piece whole Kashmiri red chilli
  • 1 packet instant noodles
  • 1tsp oregano
  • 1tsp basil
  • ½ tsp paper powder
  • Pinch cinnamon powder
  • 1tbs cream
  • 1 cube cheese
  • 1tsp sugar
  • Salt as per taste
  • 2 tbs tomato sauce
  • For garnishing:
  • Jalapeno, olives and three colour capsicum

METHOD:

  • Take a cooker and heat it on medium flame, put butter on it.
  • Add tomato and capsicum and sauté them for a minute.
  • Add all seasoning –oregano, basil, pepper powder, whole Kashmiri red chilli, cinnamon powder, salt, sugar and ½ cup water.
  • Cook till three whistles.
  • Cool it completely. After it, crush the mixture and strain it.
  • Put tomato-capsicum purée in a pan and boil it.
  • Add instant noodles and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
  • When noodles are thoroughly cooked, add tomato ketchup, cream n cheese. Mix the ingredients well.
  • Garnish it with jalapeno, olives and colour capsicum.
  • So Soupy Noodles are ready.
Now we will prepare cheese corn bruschetta.

FOR CHEESE CORN BRUSCHETTA:

INGREDIENTS:
  • 1 piece bread loaf
  • 2tbs butter
  • For topping:
  • ¼ cup American corn [boil]
  • Two cube cheese
  • ½ tsp oregano
  • ½ tsp basil
  • ½ tsp paprika
  • Salt as per taste

METHOD:

  • Take a loaf and cut it in a slice.
  • Now take a bowl. Add corn, cheese, oregano, basil, pepperika and salt. Mix it well.
  • Apply butter on bread slice, put a topping on it and grilled it on 180`degree for 5 to 6 minutes.
  • Serve it with Soupy Noodles.
 

