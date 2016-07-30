SBS हिन्दी

Road To Hell!

SBS हिन्दी

An Indian Road

An Indian Road Source: Getty Images/Majority World

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 July 2016 at 7:07pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It is estimated that almost 1.5 lakh people lose their lives every year in road accidents in India. On the other hand Australia's track record in road safety is considered failry good. Now over the past few years Australia and India together have taken initiatives to improve road saftey in India. Tune in for this report.

Published 30 July 2016 at 7:07pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां