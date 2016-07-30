Road To Hell!

An Indian Road Source: Getty Images/Majority World
Published 30 July 2016 at 7:07pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It is estimated that almost 1.5 lakh people lose their lives every year in road accidents in India. On the other hand Australia's track record in road safety is considered failry good. Now over the past few years Australia and India together have taken initiatives to improve road saftey in India. Tune in for this report.
