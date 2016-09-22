SBS हिन्दी

Salaam Bollywood: A new interpretation of Hindi Cinema!

Salaam Bollywood: Dr Vikrant Kishor, Dr Amit Sarval, Parichaya Patra

Salaam Bollywood: Dr Vikrant Kishor, Dr Amit Sarval, Parichaya Patra

Published 22 September 2016 at 6:17pm, updated 23 September 2016 at 12:39pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

Book, Salaam Bollywood traces the journey of popular Hindi cinema from 1913 to contemporary times when Bollywood has evolved as a part of Indias cultural diplomacy. Avoiding a linear, developmental narrative, the book re-examines the developments through the ruptures in the course of cinematic history. The essays in the volume critically consider transformations of the Hindi film industry from its early days to its present self-referential mode, issues of gender, dance and choreography, Bombay cinemas negotiations with the changing cityscape and urbanisms, and concentrate on its multifarious regional, national and transnational implications in the 21st century.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talks to editors of Salaam Bollywood Dr Vikrant Kishore, Parichaya Patra and Dr Amit Sarwal

