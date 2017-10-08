SBS हिन्दी

Published 8 October 2017 at 4:58pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 4:58pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

Sangeet Mela is Australia’s premiere Indian classical music and dance festival featuring both Hindustani and Carnatic styles. here is the chance to witness accomplished artists in vocal, bansuri flute, sarod, tabla, mridingam, and violin, as well as dance exponents in the southern Bharatanatyam and northern Kathak styles. Take a day trip to experience the best of Indian culture at Sangeet Mela

