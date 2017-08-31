SBS हिन्दी

सतखंडा, जो अधूरा रह गया तो मशहूर हो गया

SBS हिन्दी

Satkhanda

Satkhanda Source: Faisal Fareed

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 August 2017 at 2:42pm, updated 31 August 2017 at 4:27pm
By Faisal Fareed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

आलीशान इमारतें, महल और मकबरे बनवा कर बहुत से राजा-महाराजा अमर हो गए. लोग इन इमारतों को देखने जाते हैं और तारीफ करते हैं. लेकिन कुछ इमारते अधूरी रह कर भी अमर हो जाती हैं. लोग उन्हें देखते हैं और सोचते हैं कि काश ये पूरी बन जाती. बात सतखंडा की...

Published 31 August 2017 at 2:42pm, updated 31 August 2017 at 4:27pm
By Faisal Fareed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां