सतखंडा, जो अधूरा रह गया तो मशहूर हो गया

Satkhanda Source: Faisal Fareed
Published 31 August 2017 at 2:42pm, updated 31 August 2017 at 4:27pm
By Faisal Fareed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
आलीशान इमारतें, महल और मकबरे बनवा कर बहुत से राजा-महाराजा अमर हो गए. लोग इन इमारतों को देखने जाते हैं और तारीफ करते हैं. लेकिन कुछ इमारते अधूरी रह कर भी अमर हो जाती हैं. लोग उन्हें देखते हैं और सोचते हैं कि काश ये पूरी बन जाती. बात सतखंडा की...
Published 31 August 2017 at 2:42pm, updated 31 August 2017 at 4:27pm
By Faisal Fareed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share