SBS EXCLUSIVE: Indian Tennis star Yuki Bhambri at the Australian Open

Yuki Bhambri

Yuki Bhambri Source: Dario Castaldo SBS

Published 17 January 2016 at 4:12pm, updated 17 January 2016 at 4:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

The Australian Open is about to begin and following SBS's coverage of the tournament SBS Correspondent Dario Castaldo caught up with Indian Tennis star Yuki Bhambri. Tune in to catch this exclusive interview.

Available in other languages
