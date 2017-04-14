SBS हिन्दी

Settlement Guide: Helping your child settle into school in Australia

SBS हिन्दी

School kids

Representative Image Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 April 2017 at 2:22pm, updated 16 April 2017 at 1:27pm
By Maria Schaller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

आस्ट्रेलिया में आने के बाद, यहाँ पर बसना और बच्चौं के लिये स्कूलों की शुरूवात, यह एक बड़ा ही मुश्किल और चुनौती भरा काम होता है।नये स्कुल में कई रुकावटों या बाधाओ का सामना करना पड़ता है।एैसे में माँ बाप, बच्चों की पढ़ाई में महत्वपूर्ण रोल अदा करते हैं।अनीता बरार द्वारा प्रस्तुत एक रिपोर्ट ...

Published 14 April 2017 at 2:22pm, updated 16 April 2017 at 1:27pm
By Maria Schaller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां