Settlement Guide: The Cultural diversity of Australia's Anzacs

Anzac Day Commemoration [Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images] Source: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Published 21 April 2017 at 1:07pm, updated 21 April 2017 at 1:32pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
हर वर्ष, 25 अप्रेल के दिन हम याद करते हैं उन साहसी जवानों को जो सैन्य युद्ध में शहीद हुये। एनजक डे आस्ट्रेलिया की पहचान का एक चिन्ह है। ANZAC का अर्थ है आस्ट्रेलिया और न्यूजीलेन्ड आर्मी कॉर्प और इसमें शामिल हैं कई मुलनिवासी और बहुसांसक़तिक पुरुष और महिला सैन्य। तो इसी पर अनीता बरार द्वारा प्रस्तुत फीचर...
