Showcasing Indian Subcontinent's Literary / Poetry & Book Exhibition

Poetry and Book exhibition

Poetry and Book exhibition Source: SAPAC

Published 23 February 2016 at 5:42pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

South Asian Public Affairs Council is organising a Literary and Poetic Seminar. On 27 February 2016, Poets and Writers of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepalese background are participating (all living in Australia). In this daylong event SAPAC want to connect language writers/Poets to Ethnic Australia.Here is a report by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj

