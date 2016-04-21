'Simhastha' Kumbh begins in Ujjain, more people than the entire Australian population expected to gather for the 'holy' dip
Naga Sadhu Source: Sheeraz Rizvi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Published 21 April 2016 at 8:22pm, updated 22 April 2016 at 11:07am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Kumbh Mela in Ujjain has begun today. The Government is expecting between 30 to 50 million people for this Kumbh between 22 April to 21st May. The Kumbh mela is considered by some accounts the largest religious gathering of human beings in the world. It is celebrated at 4 ancient cities of India one at a time. The gap between two Kumbh Melas at one location is 12 years. All these ancient cities are at the bank of a 'sacred' river. The Kumbh locations are Haridwar (Ganga), Prayag (Allahabad) (confluence of three rivers Ganga, Yamuna and extinct or mythological river Saraswati), Nashik (Godavari) and Ujjain (Kshipra). Tune in for more.
Published 21 April 2016 at 8:22pm, updated 22 April 2016 at 11:07am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share