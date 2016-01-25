SBS हिन्दी

Snowmageddon freezes eastern US

A woman digs out her car in Brooklyn, New York

A woman digs out her car in Brooklyn, New York Source: AAP

Published 25 January 2016
A major clean-up is underway in the United States after a snowstorm that paralysed the East Coast, and caused the deaths of at least 19 people. A travel ban for New York City has been lifted but Washington remains at a standstill. The massive blizzard hit eastern United States, affecting some 85 million people. Tune in to know more.

