सोशल मीडिया के घोटालों और सुरक्षा

Dr Ritesh Chugh GCTertEd, GDInfSys, MInfSys, PhD | SMIEEE, SMACS, MABPMP Senior Lecturer,School of Engineering & Technology, Higher Education Division CQUn Source: Dr. Ritesh Chaugh
Source: Public Domain
Published 4 June 2016 at 6:32pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 7:09pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview, I chat with Dr Ritesh Chugh (Senior Lecturer) from Central Queensland University about social media scams and ways to protect yourself on social media. As the usage of social media continues to grow, so do the scams. There are many scams that spread rapidly via social media. Dr Chugh said some of the scams are “chain letters promising money, messages asking to complete quizzes, phishing pages, and distress messages” Some steps that were highlighted to protect from these scams are: · Do not add personal information into your profile · Check and update privacy settings · Change passwords regularly · Do not accept fiend request from strangers · In Facebook, turn off page visibility to search engines · Turn off advertisements in Facebook In conclusion, it was emphasised that ultimately common sense should prevail and if you are not sure about social media settings and fake-looking messages ask someone. Listen to the podcast to find out more.
Published 4 June 2016 at 6:32pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 7:09pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share