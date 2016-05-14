South Australia to consider nuclear waste dump

A woman protesting against the construction of a nuclear waste facility in South Australia Source: AAP
Published 14 May 2016 at 3:52pm, updated 15 May 2016 at 7:35am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

एक राँयल कमीशन ने सिफारिश की है कि दक्षिण आस्ट्रेलिया को, दुनिया भर के परमाणु अवशेष को अपने राज्य में इकट्ठा करने का अवसर खोना नहीं चाहिये । लेकिन इस बात पर विरोध भी जारी है।अनीता बरार द्वारा प्रस्तुत एक रिपोर्ट ...
