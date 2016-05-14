SBS हिन्दी

South Australia to consider nuclear waste dump

A woman protesting against the construction of a nuclear waste facility in South Australia

A woman protesting against the construction of a nuclear waste facility in South Australia Source: AAP

Published 14 May 2016 at 3:52pm, updated 15 May 2016 at 7:35am
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

एक राँयल कमीशन ने सिफारिश की है कि दक्षिण आस्ट्रेलिया को, दुनिया भर के परमाणु अवशेष को अपने राज्य में इकट्ठा करने का अवसर खोना नहीं चाहिये । लेकिन इस बात पर विरोध भी जारी है।अनीता बरार द्वारा प्रस्तुत एक रिपोर्ट ...

