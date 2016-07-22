SBS हिन्दी

South China Sea: A geo-political battleground?

Protesters display their message during a rally outside of the Chinese Consulate on Tuesday, July 12, 2016, in Makati city east of Manila, Philippines

Published 22 July 2016 at 4:57pm, updated 22 July 2016 at 6:12pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

The Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague recently rejected China's claim to economic rights over large areas of the South China Sea, in a case brought by the Philippines. In the almost 500-page long ruling, the court declared China had no legal basis on which to assert so-called "historic rights" to rich natural resources, such as energy and minerals. Around $7 trillion Australian dollars' worth of ship-borne trade passes through the area annually. To know more on the issue and its implications for Australia-China relationship and India's role in the region, we spoke to Prof Shankari Sundararaman who is Chairman of JNU's Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies.

