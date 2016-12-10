SBS हिन्दी

चलिए आज किसीके मानवाधिकार के लिए खड़े हो !

HRD

Source: By John Keith via Wikimedia Commons

Published 10 December 2016 at 11:07am, updated 12 December 2016 at 11:26am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
हर साल १० दिसम्बरको आंतर राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार दिवस मनाया जाता है. मानव के बुनियादी हक्को को प्रदकन करने हेतु विश्व के देशोंने इस घोषणा पत्र पर सहमति जताई थी. लेकिन आज भी विश्वमे हररोज मानवाधिकार के हनन की बातें हम सुनते है, इस बारे में जानते है. तो चलिए आज जाने बुनियादी मानवाधिकारों के बारेमे प्रोफ. हार्दिक पारीख से

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December. It commemorates the day on which, in 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In 1950, the Assembly passed resolution 423 (V), inviting all States and interested organizations to observe 10 December of each year as Human Rights Day.

 

This year, Human Rights Day calls on everyone to stand up for someone's rights! Disrespect for basic human rights continues to be wide-spread in all parts of the globe. Extremist movements subject people to horrific violence. Messages of intolerance and hatred prey on our fears. Humane values are under attack.

 

We must reaffirm our common humanity. Wherever we are, we can make a real difference. In the street, in school, at work, in public transport; in the voting booth, on social media.

 

The time for this is now. We the peoples can take a stand for rights. And together, we can take a stand for more humanity.

 

It starts with each of us. Step forward and defend the rights of a refugee or migrant, a person with disabilities, an LGBT person, a woman, a child, indigenous peoples, a minority group, or anyone else at risk of discrimination or violence

 

