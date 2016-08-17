Studying which subjects will get you jobs in the future?

STEM Trech People by pixabay Source: STEM trech people by pixabay
Published 17 August 2016 at 6:37pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Australia is celebrating National Science Week from 13th to 21st August but there are reports that suggest that student's participation in STEM subjects has gone down. Australia is also apparently undergoing digital disruption that is set to dramatically change the workforce. Yet with a continued decline in student uptake of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) school subjects Australia will need to look overseas to bring in skilled migrants as we prepare the next generation for the digital future. Tune in to know more.
