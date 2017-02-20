Surya Namaskara in the Scenic Dandenong Ranges of Australia

Available in other languages

On 26th February 2017, Vasudeva Kriya Yoga is organizing its 7th Surya Yajna in Dandenong Ranges, Victoria.





Surya Yajna is Surya Namaskara (Sun Salutation) is a Yoga warm up routine.





It is based on a sequence of linked asanas.





WATCH VIDEO: Surya Namaskara - Baba Ramdev











The founder of the Vasudeva Kriya Yoga, Rajendra Yenkannamoole hails from Karnataka in South India.





Rajendra started teaching yoga in Melbourne in 2004.





He believes that the acquired knowledge has to be passed onto others for the benefit of the society in Australia.





Rajendra and Sanjiv Source: Amit Sarwal





As the organizer of 7th Surya Yajna in Dandenong Ranges (Woolrich Lookout, 5.30am to 8.00am), Rajendra says that by doing Surya Namaskara “our energy level and radiance increases.”





“It also helps strengthen our immune system, eye sight, and overall health,” adds Rajendra.





To perform Surya Namaskara in Dandenong Ranges, a person needs - yoga mat, clean towel, and water bottle.





12 Surya Namaskara poses are practiced per cycle that provide cardiovascular workout.





Surya Namaskara Source: Rajendra





Sanjiv Kulkarni, a volunteer and regular participant at such yoga events, says that while the event is free for all to enter, all participants will return filled with energy and immense gains!





To know more about the relevance of Surya Namaskara and this event, listen to Rajendra and Sanjiv Kulkarni’s conversation with Amit Sarwal.





WATCH VIDEO: 108 Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutations) with Mantra









