SBS Hindi

Tax Talk February 2019: Taxpayers' Charter

SBS Hindi

ATO

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 February 2019 at 12:10pm, updated 15 May 2019 at 11:45am
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnav
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Taxpayers’ Charter is important because it clearly outlines what your rights and responsibilities are when dealing with the ATO. The following community information is brought to you by the Australian Taxation Office.

Published 18 February 2019 at 12:10pm, updated 15 May 2019 at 11:45am
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnav
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी