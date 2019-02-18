Tax Talk February 2019: Taxpayers' Charter

Source: AAP
Published 18 February 2019 at 12:10pm, updated 15 May 2019 at 11:45am
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnav
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Taxpayers’ Charter is important because it clearly outlines what your rights and responsibilities are when dealing with the ATO. The following community information is brought to you by the Australian Taxation Office.
