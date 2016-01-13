A brief history of militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed

Maulana Masood Azhar Source: Dawn.com Twitter
Published 13 January 2016 at 6:42pm, updated 14 January 2016 at 12:27pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
According to reports in India Banned militant outfit Jaish E Mohammed is alleged to be behind the Pathankot attacks which is led by Maulana Masood Azhar. Masood Azhar was one of the terrorists who was released after the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC 814. Tune in to know more about this militant outfit and its background.
Available in other languages
