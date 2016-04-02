SBS हिन्दी

The Day I left home- Melbourne Talam

Cast of Play - 'When I left home- Melbourne Talam

Cast and crew of the Play - 'When I left home- Melbourne Talam Rayesh Gunasekera; Suhasini Seelin; Alex Pinder(Director); Rashma (Writer) and Sahil Saluja Source: Rashma

Published 2 April 2016 at 2:42pm, updated 9 April 2016 at 10:09am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
तीन भारतीय युवा मेलबर्न के एक भीड़ भाड़ वाले, फ्लैगस्टाफ स्टेशन पर एक दूसरे को देखते हैं क्योंकि उनकी ट्रेन छूट गयी है । अब प्रतीक्षा है अगली ट्रेन की । आइये ले चलते हैं आपको, थियेटर की दुनिया में ...

