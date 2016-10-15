SBS हिन्दी

The Heat is On!

Heat Wave

Heat Wave

Published 15 October 2016 at 3:57pm, updated 15 October 2016 at 6:10pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

This Year the Middle-East saw unprecedented levels of heat. India also recorded its highest temperature ever in May in Phalodi, Rajasthan while July and August 2016 were the hottest months ever recorded in Human history since records are being kept. We spoke to Environmentalist and Programme Coordinator at Environmental NGO Toxic Links, Dr Prashant Rajankar to know more.

