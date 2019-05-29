The real story of Guru Nanak Palace partially demolished in Pakistan

Former Indian minister and Member of Parliament from Bathinda in Punjab Ms. Harsimrat Kaur Badal condemned the incident and appealed the government of India to take up the issue with Pakistan government.





Pakistan-based journalist Harmeet Singh told SBS Hindi the 400-year-old palace was actually an inn or Sarai built by Maharana Ranji Singh. He says, "To the best of my knowledge there were no palaces built for Guru Nanak Dev ji. He spread the word for prayers and humanity and wherever he went, Gurudwaras were built and a small pond or talab were built."





Harmeet Singh adds, "Renowned Historians of Sikh History in Pakistan like Md Shabbir have told me that this building could be a palace that belonged to Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh, which was built for his queens." This place was also used as a Guest House. One of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's queens was from that very area of Narowal, about 100 km from Lahore.





According to Mr Harmeet Singh, the historical building was demolished by the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department which is responsible for taking care of Punjab Waqf Properties and other religious institutions. The place was in decrepit condition.





A Sikh gentleman had bought the mansion before the partition of India and Pakistan. He had named this mansion, "Nanak Palace." After the partition in 1947, the owner moved to India and the place was in a sorry state.



