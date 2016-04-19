SBS हिन्दी

This is how Indian Australians see Federal Elections!

PM Malcolm Turnbull

PM Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 19 April 2016 at 5:02pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he will wait until after the May the 3rd budget to ask the Governor-General to dissolve both houses of parliament and call an election for July the 2nd. Mr Turnbull says he welcomes the Senate's vote rejecting his government's bill to reinstate the construction industry monitor -- the Australian Building and Construction Commission.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj tried to find out how Indian Australian Political leaders from Labor and Liberal Parties are reacting to upcoming Federal elections. Here is a talk with Labor Leader Manoj Kumar and Liberal Leader Vasan Shrinivasan.

Available in other languages
