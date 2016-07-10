Thousands of Indian students rejected, New Zealand denies Visas!

SBS हिन्दी

Published 10 July 2016 at 9:02pm, updated 13 July 2016 at 2:18pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
According to Press Trust of India (PTI) New Zealand has rejected thousands of visa applications from Indian students. The number of Indian student visas rejected this year stands over 3000 in just the first part of 2016. We spoke to senior journalist in Auckland and Editor of the Newspaper Indian Newslink, Mr Venkat Raman, to know more on this issue. The views expressed here are for your information only, for any advice please contact a professional expert in the field.

