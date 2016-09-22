"Trust a Big Factor in India-Russia Relations"

India Russia Relations Source: GettyImages/MattiaATH
Published 22 September 2016 at 3:57pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
In light of big shift in global Geo-politics we spoke to JNU's Professor Gulshan Sachdeva to analyse where Indo-Russian relations stand as of today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladmir Putin are scheduled to meet next moth in Goa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Professor Sachdeva is Director, Europe Area Studies Programme, Centre for European Studies at JNU...Tune in to know more...
