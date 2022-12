NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 8: President Pranab Mukherjee with Minister of Communications and Information Technology Kapil Sibal release the postal stump of Sahir Ludhianvi at Rashtrapati Bhawan on March 8, 2013 in New Delhi, India. Sahir was a Urdu poet and Hindi lyricist, He won the Filmfare Award twice, in 1964 and 1977, and in 1971 was awarded the Padma Shri. Credit: Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images