UN's first all women peace-keeping mission: Salute to the brave Indians

UN's peace keeping

UN's first all women peace keeping police unit Source: Getty Images

Published 8 March 2016 at 11:42am
By Pallavi Jain
UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon recently praised the efforts of the all women Indian Police unit that that served for 9 years in Liberia as part of the UN's first all women peace keeping mission. We spoke to Lt General Chander Prakash who himself was a Force Commander for the UN's peace keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

