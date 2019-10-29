SBS Hindi

विक्टोरिया पुलिस अब वाहन का हथियार के तौर पर प्रयोग करने वालों का कर सकेगी “एनकाउंटर ”

Bourke Street

Hassan Khalif Shire Ali was on bail for routine traffic offences at the time of the attack. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 29 October 2019 at 2:13pm, updated 29 October 2019 at 2:20pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पहली बार किसी राज्य की पुलिस को ये अधिकार मिला है कि वो वाहन को हथियार के रूप में इस्तेमाल करने वालो को गोली मार सके। विक्टोरिया पुलिस ने होस्टाइल वाहन नाम का डायरेक्टिव जारी किया है जो पुलिस अधिकारियों को वाहन रोकने के लिए लीथल फाॅर्स के इस्तेमाल की अनुमति देता है।

