Victoria Goes Orange against Family Violence

Victoria Against Violence is part of the United Nations led international campaign, Unite to End Violence Against Women: 16 Days of Activism.





Thanks to international time zones, Victoria will be one of the first jurisdictions in the world launching this official UN campaign.





Following the success of the inaugural campaign last year, it will run from the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November to International Human Rights Day on 10 December.





In a move to say we care, City and regional landmarks are preparing to go orange from dusk to dawn for the 16 day campaign, including:





Government House Tower





Treasury Building





Trades Hall





Arts Centre





State Library of Victoria





Southern Cross Station clock tower





Federation Square Atrium





AAMI Park





Royal Exhibition Building





Melbourne Star





The National Gallery of Victoria





Bolte Bridge





McCray Lighthouse





Murray River - boats and surrounding banks.





The high-profile campaign invites Victorians to stand together to stamp out family violence, and the Labor Government has provided $175,000 to support community events and activities across the state.





The Government will also launch Victorias first ever Gender Equality Strategy in December.





As well as embracing orange, Hundreds of people joined across Melbourne and regional Victoria, including for the Walk Against Violence which was held at Federation Square at 12.30pm, 25 November.





The Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence Fiona Richardson said, Victoria Against Violence is an important way for every member of the community to step up and challenge the attitudes that fuel violence.





She also stated, Fly an orange flag, wear an orange scarf, socks or tie - it all sends a signal that we wont be silent about family violence.





View the full list of Victoria Against Violence events at: http://www.vic.gov.au/victoriaagainstviolence.



















