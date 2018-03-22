चिराग वाधवानी - कैसे बने गायक से हास्यकार?

Chirag Wadhwani is a very famous and professional Indian stand-up comedian hailing from Udaipur, Rajasthan. Chirag enjoys entertaining the audiences with his sense of humour on the routine life of the people with the help of metaphors. As a comedian, he has excellent observational skills and is very spontaneous as well. He presented many acts at different reality shows.





Chirag was on his Australia tour, and during that time he spoke to SBS Hindi. Chirag wanted to become a singer, but destiny directed him towards comedy. Chirag says," I use to sing songs, but no one was there to listen. When I forced my friends to hear about it, they were laughing at me, so I decided to pursue comedy."





Chirag recollected his first international performance at Fiji and said," I did not know anything about Fiji, so I googled it. I was jumped with the joy when I saw that Fijians have curly hair like me. He thought that Fijian would consider him as their cousin from India."





Chirag is a complete entertainment package. He not only focuses on the routine hilarious comedy but also has a high command on a variety of mimicries and parodies. He can mimic the voices of more than 70 celebrities. Some of them include Fardeen Khan, Prem Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, AamirKhan, Rajpal Yadav, etc.





Chirag has received many appreciations and recognition for his fantastic entertaining skills and talent. His talent reaches international platforms. Chirag’s performance on numerous platforms totals more than 500 shows around the world! He has recently performed in Australia.







