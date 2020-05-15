SBS हिन्दी

VIVA: सामाजिक प्रतिबंधों के बावजूद सक्रिय और स्वस्थ बने रहें

VIVA: Staying active

Source: Getty images

Published 15 May 2020 at 4:02pm
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कोविड19 के कारण ज्यादातर लोग घरों में हैं, इस कारण आप जितना घूमना फिरना चाहते हैं शायद उतना नहीं हो पा रहा है। लेकिन जानकारों का मानना है कि शारीरिक और मानसिक स्वास्थ को बनाये रखने के लिए सक्रीय बने रहें।

Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should consult a registered health practitioner.

