अमेरिका में 45वा राष्ट्रपति चुनने के लिये मतदान प्रक्रिया शुरू

कई दिनों के भीषण वाद-विवाद और गोली बारी के बीच, अब अमेरिका में 45वा राष्ट्रपति चुनने के लिये मतदान की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गयी है.





राजनैतिक विश्लेषकों का मानना है की कितने प्रतिशत मत होता है इस पर Donald Trump या Hillary Clinton की राष्ट्रपति पद के लिये जीत निर्भर करेगी.





45 मिलियन लोग पहले ही White House की इस दौड़ में अपना मतदान कर चुकें हैं.





Washington DC सहित सारे 50 राज्यों में मतदान 6 विभिन्न टाइम ज़ोन्स के ऊपर होगा.





Florida, South Carolina और Virginia- में मतदान ऑस्ट्रेलिया के समय के अनुसार सुबह 11 बजे, कैलिफ़ोर्निया में शाम 3 बजे और अलास्का में शाम 4 बजेबंद हो गया.





उधर अमेरिका के एक कोर्ट ने ट्रम्प द्वारा दायर उस याचिका को बर्खास्त कर दिया जिसमें Las Vegas के उन चार मतदान केंद्रों में समय के बाद भी मतदान के चलते रहने को मानाने से इनकार करने की गुहार की गयी थी.





इससे पहले रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के प्रत्याशी डोनल ट्रम्प ने अपने घर न्यू York शहर के मेनहट्टन में अपनी धर्मपत्नी Melania- Trump- के साथ जाकर मतदान किया.





Not nervous. I'm very excited. It's a great opportunity. It's there's tremendous enthusiasm from everybody you see it all over the country. All over the world. It's been a great feeling. (Reporter:)"Who did you vote for?" A tough decision."





दूसरी ओर Hillary क्लिंटन ने न्यू यॉर्क में अपने मत का प्रयोग किया.





"It is the most humbling feeling Dan because you know how much responsibility goes with this and so many people are counting on the outcome of this election, what it means for our country and I will do the very best if I can if I'm fortunate enough to win today. There have been long queues in the battleground state of Virginia where a record turnout is predicted."





Virginia के मतदातों ने इन चुनावों और अपने मतदान पर कुछ यूँ कहा –





"Trump's whole spiel* over the past couple of months has really changed my mind. I wasn't going to vote but I decided to come out there and vote Trump."





"I think it was a very dirty campaign. The media was very involved. Apparently the candidates were not well liked so I'll be glad when it's over."





"I voted for Hillary - I'm a registered Republican and I'm very very disappointed in the development of our party and looking at the two candidates there really was only one option - she's qualified."





"I voted for Donald Trump because, to be honest you know I'm not really educated in the candidates so I didn't really know, I'm clueless."





पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति George W Bush के प्रवकता ने बतया की उन्होंने अपने मत का प्रयोग न ही हिलेरी क्लिंटन और न डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प पर किया.





कई मतदातों ने यह माना की वह किसी तीसरे प्रत्याशी को मत डालेंगे फिर चाहे इससे उनका नापसंद उम्मीदवार ही क्यों न जीत जाये.





Oregon- के Portland- शहर के निवासी Brian Wilcher- ने बतया की उन्होंने क्यों Green पार्टी के Jill Stein- को अपना मत दिया.





"Mainly, I chose to vote for Jill Stein because I want to see the two party system end in this country and I know that if a third party gets at least 5 percent of the vote they will get federal funding for future elections so that's why I chose to do that, and I'll be perfectly honest, I have the luxury because I know that this state's going to go blue, no matter what. If I was in a swing state I probably would've sucked it up and voted for Hillary."





जहाँ पूरी दुनिया का ध्यान अमेरिका में चल रहे राष्ट्रपति चुनावों पर है वहीँ अमेरिका में कांग्रेस की सीटों पर भी मतदान हो रहा है.





House of Representatives की पूरी 435 सीटों पर और साथ ही सीनेट में 100 में से 34 सीटों पर चुनाव होना है.





इन चुनावों के परिणाम इस बात पर प्रभाव डालेंगे की अमेरिका का नया राष्ट्रपति कितने अहम् फैसले लेने में सफल होता या होतीहै.





ऐसी अटकलें लगायी जा रही हैं की यहाँ डेमोक्रेट्स रिपब्लिकन पार्टी पर थोड़ा भारी पद सकतें हैं.





इसके साथ ही मतदाता 12 राज्यों में नए गवर्नर का चुनाव भी करेंगे.





इधर ऑस्ट्रेलिया में विपक्ष की उप नेता Tanya Plibersek ने ABC- से कहा की वह आशा करतीं हैं जीत हिलेरी क्लिंटन की हो.





साथ ही फ़ेडरल सर्कार में मंत्री Christopher Pyne- ने चैनल 10 को बतया की हिलेरी क्लिंटन की जीत ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिये फायदेमंद होगी.





"Hillary will win and win easily and I think that will be the best outcome for Australia because she does support free strayed, she does support the United States -- free trade, she does support the United States being engaged in the Asian region, critical to us. She understands America's place in the world."



