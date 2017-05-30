We need to educate our children from the early age, says Preeti Dagga, one of the advocate with White Ribbon Organisation
Domestic Violence Source: AAP Image/ Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Published 30 May 2017 at 12:22pm, updated 4 June 2017 at 1:11pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
वहाइट रिबन ऑरगेनाइजेशन की एक एडवोकेट प्रीती डागा, अनीता बरार के साथ बातचीत में घरेलु हिंसा को रोकने में उठाये कदमों के लिये कहती हैं कि यह बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है कि बच्चों को शुरू से ही लिंग समानता और आपस में एक दूसरे के प्रति सम्मान रखने की बात सिखायी जाय.
