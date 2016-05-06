SBS हिन्दी

What are India's chances at Rio Olympics

India's chances at the Olympics

India's chances at the Olympics Source: Wikimedia Public Domain

Published 6 May 2016 at 1:32pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Is India's performance likely to be better at Rio Olympics this time then it has been on previous occasions? We spoke to Senior Sports Journalist in India Chandresh Narayanan to know about India's prospects at the Olympic Games which will take place in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro in August this year.

