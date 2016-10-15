Superbug Source: Janice Carr CDC - AAP
Published 15 October 2016 at 4:12pm, updated 15 October 2016 at 4:47pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Recently the UN announced that the world would get together to fight 'Superbugs'. But what are Superbugs and how dangerous are they? We spoke to National President of the Indian Medical Council Dr K.K. Aggarwal to know more...
Published 15 October 2016 at 4:12pm, updated 15 October 2016 at 4:47pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share