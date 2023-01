The benefits of laughter are scientifically documented. It's a practice that follows a systematic activity approach that guarantees fun and success to all, every time.





Here is a talk with Gagan Watika, Secretary of Laughter Clubs of Victoria. She explains how these clubs operate and how to engage with them. And yes on Sunday 7th May 2017 its world laughter day.





To read about how the international laughter movement started, go to the page About Laughter Clubs Victoria Inc.