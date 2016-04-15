WHAT'S IN A NAME? GURGAON TO GURUGRAM

Gurgaon to Gurugram Source: Flickr/khrawlings / Wikimedia Commons
By Pallavi Jain
Haryana Government has recently announced that Gurgaon will be renamed as Gurugram. We spoke to senior Indian journalist Urmilesh and Overseas Friends of BJP Australia's President Balesh Singh Dhankar who have opposite views on this name change. We began by asking senior journalist Urmilesh what he thinks on this issue
