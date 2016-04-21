SBS हिन्दी

भारत में क्या है मॉनसून का महत्व?

Indian female farmers sow paddy in a field during monsoon season near Allahabad on July 19, 2014

Indian female farmers sow paddy in a field during monsoon season near Allahabad on July 19, 2014 Source: Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images

Published 21 April 2016 at 8:07pm
By Pallavi Jain
Monsoon is so important for India that a good or bad monsoon can affect India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)! We spoke to senior journalist and Executive Editor of Network 18 to know more on impact of monsoon.

