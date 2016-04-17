SBS हिन्दी

Will US soldeirs get to use Indian bases?

US Soldier

US Soldier Source: Getty Images

Published 17 April 2016 at 4:22pm
By Pallavi Jain
India and America in principle recently agreed on the The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) which would apparently allow the militaries of both the countries to use each other's bases in some circumstances. To know more about this agreement and its strategic implications we spoke to Defense analyst and senior correspondent with UNI Mukesh Kaushik.

