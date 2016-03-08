विश्व सांस्कृतिक उत्सव 2016!

Rohit Singla Source: Rohit Singla
Published 8 March 2016 at 3:52pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The World Culture Festival (11-13 March 2016, New Delhi) will be organized by the Art of Living in partnership with UNESCO and Government of India. Anticipation is it will be one of the largest cultural celebrations in the history of mankind with more that 3.5 million people attending the event. People coming from more than 168 countries will showcase their culture, music, food and traditional arts in first time ever World Culture festival. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj had a conversation with Indian Australian Participant Rohit Singla.
Published 8 March 2016 at 3:52pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share