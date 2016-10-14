World's tallest Ravan Source: Tanveer Jafri
Available in other languages
The World's tallest Ravan was burned at Barara, Ambala in Haryana again this year. This Ravan was made by the Shri Ram Leela Club Barara. We spoke to the convenor of the club Tanveer Jafri to know more about this Ravan.
