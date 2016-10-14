SBS हिन्दी

World's Tallest Ravan

Published 14 October 2016 at 1:12pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 1:24pm
By Pallavi Jain
The World's tallest Ravan was burned at Barara, Ambala in Haryana again this year. This Ravan was made by the Shri Ram Leela Club Barara. We spoke to the convenor of the club Tanveer Jafri to know more about this Ravan.

