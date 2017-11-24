यहाँ चलती को गाडी कहते है प्यारे . .

Five Indian origins Australian- Newzealander friends drove half the world in one tiny car. The journey began from London. They choose to follow the old silk route. Mr. Raj says he loved London. He thinks that the city reflects its Royal taste.





Mr. Raj shares that people prefer to visit U.S or Europe, but they should consider Turkey as well. On the one hand, this place has preserved its history, culture, and tradition - on the other hand, it has accepted the modern values. You can visit mosques and historic buildings during the daytime and enjoy nightlife with street music and food. If you are a foodie, then Turkey is the place for you.





Source: HHOM





The next wonder was Azerbaijan's capital Baku. You may call it as a mini Dubai.





Mr. Raj was most impressed by Ashgabat is the capital of Turkmenistan. The city is known for its white marble buildings and grandiose national monuments. To the northwest, the sprawling Ruhy Mosque has a vast gilt dome. The central Artogrul Gazi Mosque is modeled on Istanbul’s Blue Mosque. Examples of traditional weaving are displayed at Turkmen Carpet Museum.





Another wonder is DARVAZA, DOOR TO HELL, TURKMENISTAN.



It has been the most difficult drive for them. It's a bit of a drive off the main road approx 3km which, by the way, was not much of a path, through dunes. The bumpy ride was worth to do.





"Door to Hell" or ''Gates of Hell," is a natural gas field in Derweze, Turkmenistan, that collapsed into an underground cavern, becoming a natural gas crater. Geologists set it on fire to prevent the spread of methane gas, and it has been burning continuously since 1971. The crater is a popular tourist attraction. Since 2009, 50,000 tourists have visited the site. The surrounding area is also famous for wild desert camping.





