ऑस्ट्रेलिया में आँत के कैंसर की जाँच

Published 3 October 2023, 11:23 pm
हर हफ्ते लगभग 103 ऑस्ट्रेलियाई लोगों की बाउल कैंसर से मृत्यु होती हैं। शुरुआती पहचान से जीवित रहने की दर को 90 प्रतिशत तक सुधारा जा सकता है।
