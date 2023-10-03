SBS Language
ऑस्ट्रेलिया में आँत के कैंसर की जाँच
Published 3 October 2023, 11:23 pm
हर हफ्ते लगभग 103 ऑस्ट्रेलियाई लोगों की बाउल कैंसर से मृत्यु होती हैं। शुरुआती पहचान से जीवित रहने की दर को 90 प्रतिशत तक सुधारा जा सकता है।
