Labor rov qab yeej kev xaiv tsa los ua tsoom fwv xeev zum 3

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 26: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews delivers his victory speech at the Labour election party in his seat of Mulgrave on November 26, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Victoria went to the polls on Saturday, with the incumbent Labor government of Daniel Andrews leading Matthew Guy's Liberals by a wide margin in pre-election surveys. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
Published 27 November 2022 at 1:30pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Allan Lee, Deborah Groarke, Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Neeg Victoria rov qab xaiv tsoom fwv Andrews ntawm pab nom Labor los uas tsoom fwv xeev Victoria zum 3 thiab yog tus tsoom fwv tau los ua nom ntev tshaj plaws piv rau lwm tus tsoom fwv dhau los.
