SBS Hmong

Labor rov qab yeej kev xaiv tsa los ua tsoom fwv xeev zum 3

SBS Hmong

Victoria Holds State Elections

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 26: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews delivers his victory speech at the Labour election party in his seat of Mulgrave on November 26, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Victoria went to the polls on Saturday, with the incumbent Labor government of Daniel Andrews leading Matthew Guy's Liberals by a wide margin in pre-election surveys. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 November 2022 at 1:30pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Allan Lee, Deborah Groarke, Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Neeg Victoria rov qab xaiv tsoom fwv Andrews ntawm pab nom Labor los uas tsoom fwv xeev Victoria zum 3 thiab yog tus tsoom fwv tau los ua nom ntev tshaj plaws piv rau lwm tus tsoom fwv dhau los.

Published 27 November 2022 at 1:30pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Allan Lee, Deborah Groarke, Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm 
Facebook
,
 Googlepodcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Radio App  
thiab 
SBS Hmongpodfollow  
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Bayside Womens Shelter General Manager Sallianne Faulkner (SBS - Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Khaub ncaws hnav pab rau tej neeg raug teeb meem kub ntxhov thiab tswv yim xaus tej teeb meem no

Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh says banks are open to product re-designs to prevent financial abuse (AAP)

Siv nyiaj los ua tswj tsim kev kub ntxhov

A worker wearing protective clothing while clearing the hazardous substance,asbestos,from an old attic. (GETTY)

Kev pom sij ntawm cov asbestos

Little girl at edge of pool

Sob kawm ua luam dej