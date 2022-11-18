SBS Indonesian

What has the G20 summit in Bali achieved? - Prof Patrice Lumumba

SBS Indonesian

G-20 summit in Indonesia

The G20 summit was declared closed and delegates applauded after Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivered his closing address. Source: AAP / AP

Published 18 November 2022 at 11:51pm, updated 3 hours ago at 12:00am
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
The implementation of the G20 summit in Bali was completed on Wednesday 16 November 2022 and many achieved by Indonesia during the summit.

Prof. Patrice Lumumba, international relations observer from Hasanuddin University, Makassar, South Sulawesi, pared about Indonesia's performance as president of the summit. According to Patrice, Indonesia, President Jokowi in particular, is quite capable of controlling the course of the summit. The result achieved today, with its various shortcomings, is the maximum result amid an uncertain geopolitical atmosphere, in particular related to the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Pengamat dan dosen hubungan internasional Universitas Hasanuddin Makassar, Patrice Lumumba.
