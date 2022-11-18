What has the G20 summit in Bali achieved? - Prof Patrice Lumumba

Prof. Patrice Lumumba, international relations observer from Hasanuddin University, Makassar, South Sulawesi, pared about Indonesia's performance as president of the summit. According to Patrice, Indonesia, President Jokowi in particular, is quite capable of controlling the course of the summit. The result achieved today, with its various shortcomings, is the maximum result amid an uncertain geopolitical atmosphere, in particular related to the Russo-Ukrainian war.



Pengamat dan dosen hubungan internasional Universitas Hasanuddin Makassar, Patrice Lumumba.

