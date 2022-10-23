Australia can end homelessness easily - if it wants, say advocates

The shortage of social housing is a problem across this country.





Social housing makes up more than four per cent of all Australian dwellings.



That is well below the OECD average of seven per cent.







Advocates want 10 per cent of all dwellings in New South Wales to be social housing by 2050.





That means 5,000 additional units will need to be built each year - a sharp increase from the 700 currently added each year.





Advocacy group Homeless New South Wales said there was a simple solution, but it would require a lot of political will.



