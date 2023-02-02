How should we celebrate Australia day and when?

Dewi Anggraeni is an Indonesian writer and journalist based in Melbourne.





She believed that no matter what day Australia Day was celebrated or commemorated, it would always be considered invasion day if the reason was to celebrate the arrival of white people in Australia.



Therefore, if the date is to be changed later, it must have some other reasons than a celebration of the occupation of the Europeans and the loss of Aboriginal land and their right to practice their culture.





